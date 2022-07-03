Dr. Deepak Deshmukh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshmukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Deshmukh, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Vascular Institute of Virginia14085 Crown Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 828-4184Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Vascular Institute of Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 145, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 382-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I was super nervous about getting a pd catheter. Dr. D ( that’s what I call him) put me at ease. The recovery time was minimum and more comfortable than I thought. He makes himself available at anytime for any and all crazy questions we may have. I truly appreciate him for that
About Dr. Deepak Deshmukh, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
