Overview

Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chowdhary works at McLeod Digestive Health Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.