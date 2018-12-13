Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chowdhary works at
Locations
Mcleod Digestive Health Center401 E Cheves St Ste 301, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7166
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I had such an excellent experience recently by Dr. Chowdhary and his staff. He was so caring, compassionate, & went the extra mile with his expertise to make sure we got the results right. We felt very important to him and not just another case to get thru. He was genuine and personal with his follow up with testing results. I cannot thank him enough for his dedicated attention and character. My wife is feeling much better for the first time in a very long time thanks to him
About Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhary works at
