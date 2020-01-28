Dr. Deepak Awasthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awasthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Awasthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepak Awasthi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Awasthi works at
Locations
Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center726 N Acadia Rd Ste 2100, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-2645
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He just did a laminectomy on my wife on 1/22/20 he was very courteous and took time explaining what to look for after the surgery . We have a follow up in 2 weeks on feb 6 . She noticed immediate pain relief and had more mobility . Can’t wait to see how things progress . Would definitely recommend using this Surgeon.His office responded quickly to all messages left
About Dr. Deepak Awasthi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982663340
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awasthi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awasthi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awasthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awasthi works at
Dr. Awasthi has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awasthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Awasthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awasthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awasthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awasthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.