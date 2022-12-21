Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sashital is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate
Dr. Sashital works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology1025 Birdsong Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-7298
-
2
Pasadena4000 Spencer Hwy Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 378-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sashital?
Always feel that I’m getting excellent care.
About Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1073594628
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Seth Gs Med Coll
- Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sashital has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sashital accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sashital has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sashital works at
Dr. Sashital has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sashital on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sashital speaks Hindi and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sashital. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sashital.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sashital, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sashital appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.