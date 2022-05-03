Overview

Dr. Deepa Ramachandran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Ramachandran works at South Bay Family & Integrative Medicine in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.