Dr. Kumaraiah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kumaraiah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumaraiah?
About Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396972840
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumaraiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumaraiah works at
Dr. Kumaraiah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaraiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumaraiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumaraiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.