Dr. Deepa Jagtap, MD
Dr. Deepa Jagtap, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Jagtap works at
Hematology Oncology Consultants PC3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-4500
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have hemolytic anemia and one kidney. I have seen Dr Jagtap for several years now. She is caring, bright and goes the extra mile to keep me informed about my situation. I could not be more pleased with my care on her watch.
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1629190095
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Jagtap works at
