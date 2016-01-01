See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Deepa Jagadeesh, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deepa Jagadeesh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Jagadeesh works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8873
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Deepa Jagadeesh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1720131766
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

