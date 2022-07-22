Dr. Deepa Halaharvi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halaharvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Halaharvi, DO
Overview
Dr. Deepa Halaharvi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
OhioHealth Breast & Cancer Surgeons285 E State St Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-0774
OhioHealth Breast & Cancer Surgeons5141 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 544-0774
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very confident in Dr. Halaharvi. I would highly recommend her to anyone. She competently and compassionately assisted me through the breast cancer process. She respected my decisions, and provided answers to all of my questions. She is passionate about helping her patients.
About Dr. Deepa Halaharvi, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med.
Dr. Halaharvi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halaharvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halaharvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halaharvi has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halaharvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaharvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaharvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halaharvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halaharvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.