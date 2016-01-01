Dr. Deepa Bassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Bassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepa Bassi, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Dr. Bassi works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deepa Bassi, MD
- Pathology
- English
- 1134220965
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bassi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassi works at
Dr. Bassi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassi.
