Overview

Dr. Deep Trivedi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Trivedi works at Team Health East in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.