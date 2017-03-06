Dr. Deep Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deep Patel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Deep Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Associates of Nc Pllc2130 Forest Hills Rd W Ste C, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 281-4442
Foot and Ankle Associates Of NC2701 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 231-7969
Foot & Ankle Associates of North Carolina Pllc740 Sutters Creek Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 451-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son could not stand on for more 30 minutes without severe pain. He had a deformity from birth and his gait was very altered. Dr Deep has a surety that he could help him. He was meticulous in his pre operative investigation of his condition and even contacted the physical therapist to discuss her findings as well. The surgery was done with such excellence and my sons comfort was foremost in Dr Deeps care plan. He can walk for miles now. We are forever grateful. Dr Deep Patel is the best!
About Dr. Deep Patel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265611560
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
