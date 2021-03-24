Dr. Deep Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deep Buch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deep Buch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Buch works at
Locations
Piyush C. Buch, M.D.,P.C.8941 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (708) 361-0540
Piyush C Buch MD, PC7480 W College Dr Ste 203, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A very professional office regarding appointments, wait times, billing, etc. Dr Deep Buch is very eady to talk to and has helped me immensely.
About Dr. Deep Buch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1518113786
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buch works at
Dr. Buch speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.