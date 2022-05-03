Overview

Dr. Deena Kleinerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kleinerman works at Sibley Memorial Hospital Ansths in Washington, DC with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.