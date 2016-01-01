Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khabbaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.
Dr. Khabbaza works at
Locations
-
1
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (888) 527-5159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khabbaza?
About Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942592738
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khabbaza accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khabbaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khabbaza works at
Dr. Khabbaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khabbaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khabbaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khabbaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.