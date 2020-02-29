Dr. Deena Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deena Graham, MD
Dr. Deena Graham, MD is a Hematology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Regional Cancer Care Associates7650 River Rd Ste 200, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 464-0008
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0577
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Dr. Graham is a wonderful oncologist. She is an extremely caring and compassionate person. I, for the life of me, cannot understand the patients/family members who feel they did not receive the very best care and concern from her. I know people have different experiences and feelings about their treatment, but I also know that you cannot please everyone. As with any doctor, you can always switch to someone else if you are not happy with your care. Having said all that, I highly recommend Dr. Graham. She and Dr. Warden saved my life and I could not be more grateful.
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
