Overview

Dr. Deena Graham, MD is a Hematology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Graham works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.