Dr. Deena Castellion, MD
Overview
Dr. Deena Castellion, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Solstas Lab - Bradford Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 246-1462
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Castellion Has been my gynecologist for over 20 years. She has always been kind and informative as well as gentle during procedures. I continue to go to her in spite of the fact that my insurance does not cover for Novant
About Dr. Deena Castellion, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NCar Bapt Hosp
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Dr. Castellion works at
