Dr. Deede Liu, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Deede Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Medical Center

Dr. Liu works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-3901
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Berman Skin Institute
    100 Pringle Ave Ste 425, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 932-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 08, 2020
    Dr. Liu is an extremely nice, friendly, competent surgeon. I have been a patient of her for at least 10 years. They just do not come any better than her. Once you know her, you love her. We will surely miss her when she leaves the University of Kansas Medical Center.
    About Dr. Deede Liu, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deede Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Melanoma, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

