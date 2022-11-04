Dr. Deeba Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deeba Husain, MD
Overview
Dr. Deeba Husain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University.
Dr. Husain works at
Locations
-
1
Mass Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-4371
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
Excellent at explaining things, answered all questions, takes the necessary time. Saved my eyesight. I have extreme anxiety about anything even looking at my eyes and she has gotten me to the point where I’ve had my eye injected multiple times over the last several times. She is awesome!!
About Dr. Deeba Husain, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952397697
Education & Certifications
- Unknown
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Dry Eyes and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Husain speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.