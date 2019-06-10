Dr. Deeb Shalhoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalhoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deeb Shalhoub, MD
Dr. Deeb Shalhoub, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverview, MI. They completed their fellowship with St Luke Hosp
Deeb Shalhoub MD PC20965 Grange Rd, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 479-1888
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shalhoub?
Dr. Shalhoub is by far the best doctor I have ever had. He has helped me through the years with excruciating abdominal pain. He delivered my younger brother (42 years ago), he delivered both of my children and both of my grandchildren. His kindness and compassion are far above any doctor I or my family have ever known. God Bless him. Highly recommended.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1861593634
- St Luke Hosp
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Huron Rd Hosp
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
