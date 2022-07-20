See All Pediatricians in Wichita, KS
Dr. Dee Spade, DO

Pediatrics
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dee Spade, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Spade works at Children's Mercy Wichita in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kevin E Miller MD
    3243 E Murdock St Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 500-8900
    Wichita Endocrinology
    1515 S Clifton Ave Ste 103, Wichita, KS 67218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 687-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2022
    She is great with people who have special needs.
    Jul 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dee Spade, DO
    About Dr. Dee Spade, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588609051
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    • OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Wichita State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dee Spade, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spade works at Children's Mercy Wichita in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Spade’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

