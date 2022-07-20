Overview

Dr. Dee Spade, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Spade works at Children's Mercy Wichita in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.