Dr. Dee Spade, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dee Spade, DO
Overview
Dr. Dee Spade, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Spade works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kevin E Miller MD3243 E Murdock St Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 500-8900
-
2
Wichita Endocrinology1515 S Clifton Ave Ste 103, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 687-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spade?
She is great with people who have special needs.
About Dr. Dee Spade, DO
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1588609051
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Wichita State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spade works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.