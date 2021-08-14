Dr. Dee Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dee Hubbard, MD
Overview
Dr. Dee Hubbard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and UP Health System - Marquette.
Locations
South Carroll Health & Wellness Pavilion1380 Progress Way Ste 102, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 876-7049
Phyllis L Green Professional Center826 Washington Rd Ste 203, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-1110
Kuldeep Singh M. D. P.A.7625 Maple Lawn Blvd, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (410) 531-7557
- 4 5707 Calverton St Ste C, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (443) 890-1355
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- UP Health System - Marquette
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hubbard saved my life. I went to the emergency in the mid night without knowing I was bleeding internally. She immediately started surgery after seeing the scanning report. She is one of the persons I can never forget in my life. She gave her phone number to contact her at any time. Thanking her a lot.
About Dr. Dee Hubbard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1295828754
Education & Certifications
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
