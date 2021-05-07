See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Glaser works at Center For Specialized Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Center for Specialized Medicine
    1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 (314) 977-9711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II
    2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 (314) 977-9711

Ringworm
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 07, 2021
    Office visit was fine. Did the consolation and operation back to back without needing to schedule 2nd appointment. Staff was friendly and helpful. Problem- Doctor elected to send materials to a lab for testing against the expressed request of the patient, and charged the patient. Patient reached out to the doctor concerning this and the doctor was able to provide an acceptable resolution. 5 stars for providing excellent service and for correcting the billing issue.
    — May 07, 2021
    Cosmetic Dermatology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1962429936
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
