Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dee Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Dee Carter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Living Well Family Medicine LLC214 Old Chapin Rd, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 951-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Dr. Carter has been our family physician for several years. She is extremely knowledgeable, an excellent communicator, and proactive in her treatment. She is a wonderful physician and we are blessed to have her as our doctor. Her bedside manner is kind and caring. Her Nurse is wonderful and the front office is friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Dee Carter, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841299930
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.