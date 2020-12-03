Dr. Dedri Ivory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dedri Ivory, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dedri Ivory, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vicksburg, MS. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Region.
Dr. Ivory works at
Dedri M. Ivory MD Pllc3510 Pemberton Square Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180 Directions (601) 501-6991
- Merit Health River Region
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had several rheumatologists across the years. Without question, Dr. Ivory is my favorite! I even changed insurances so I could stay with her. I have recommended her to several of my friends who have arthritis, and they are seeing her, too.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1851585004
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Ivory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivory has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivory.
