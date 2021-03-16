See All Plastic Surgeons in Plantation, FL
Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University of Lodrina - M.D..

Dr. Carvalho works at New Image Cosmetic Surgery Center in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Image Cosmetic Surgery Center
    10167 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 866-6432
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Botulinum Toxin Injection
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Botulinum Toxin Injection
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Botulinum Toxin Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposculpture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Carvalho?

Mar 16, 2021
I'm very satisfied with my results and this whole work team, they are awesome.
Steffany C. — Mar 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carvalho to family and friends

Dr. Carvalho's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Carvalho

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD.

About Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922250729
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stem Cell Therapy - University of Miami|University of Miami
Fellowship
Residency
  • Brotherhood of Santa Casa de SÃ£o Paulo|General Surgery - University of Miami|Plastic Surgery - Brotherhood of Santa Casa de São Paulo
Residency
Medical Education
  • State University of Lodrina - M.D.
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvalho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carvalho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carvalho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carvalho works at New Image Cosmetic Surgery Center in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carvalho’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvalho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvalho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvalho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvalho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.