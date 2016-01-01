Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meislich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD
Overview
Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Meislich works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Pediatric Specialists3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meislich?
About Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942383989
Education & Certifications
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meislich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meislich using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meislich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meislich works at
Dr. Meislich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meislich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meislich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meislich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.