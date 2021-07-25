See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Debra Wechter, MD

Breast Oncology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debra Wechter, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Wechter works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 25, 2021
Dr Wechter is incredibly compassionate and respectful, topped off with being a super savvy surgeon who knows her stuff. She did a bilateral mastectomy for me for invasive cancer. I believe it would be hard to find a better surgeon. That being said, we didn't agree on everything. I requested an "esthetically flat closure", Dr Wechter told me she would do a smooth flat closure...not the same thing by a long shot and I have some monstrous dog ears (any dog ears are monstrous... right?) If I was doing it again, I would take photos in to let her see what I was wanting. My recovery was rocky, because I'm me... but Dr Wechter was there for me every step of the way. Her office went out of the way to accommodate my appointments and other needs. I would recommend her to everyone, if it's not a good fit, just ask and she will help you find someone who is.
Tacoma, WA — Jul 25, 2021
About Dr. Debra Wechter, MD

  • Breast Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1568579100
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Virginia Mason Clin
Residency
  • University Wash Affil Hosps
Internship
  • University Wash Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Debra Wechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wechter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wechter works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wechter’s profile.

Dr. Wechter has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wechter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

