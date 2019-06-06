Dr. Debra Tennen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Tennen, MD
Dr. Debra Tennen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Davidorf Eye Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 190, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 230-4383
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tennen is an excellent Dr. She took concern in all of my symptoms when I was ave a difficult time. She explained everything so I would understand. She is very nice and joyful
- Ophthalmology
- English
- University Of California
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tennen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tennen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tennen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tennen has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tennen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tennen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tennen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tennen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tennen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.