Overview

Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Tarantino works at Associates in Colon & Rectal Diseases, P.A. in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Parsippany, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.