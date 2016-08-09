Dr. Debra Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Steele, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Steele, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
-
1
Tcl - Kadlec Specialty Clinic1100 Goethals Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3080
-
2
Nicu888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steele is a straight forward and extremely thorough. She did a craniotomy on me. She did an amazing job. Even was thoughtful to shave as little hair as possible! No one could believe how little she shaved! She is so good at taking the time to explain every detail and really give you answers to any questions you have without any nonsense. I found that very comforting. I would HIGHLY recommend her!!!
About Dr. Debra Steele, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538147517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
