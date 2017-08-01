Dr. Debra Schussheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schussheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Schussheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Schussheim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Schussheim works at
Locations
Soundview Medical Associates761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top Doc! She was knowledgeable and personable and I am grateful she is my endocrinologist.
About Dr. Debra Schussheim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1982714945
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- The New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center
- Yale University
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schussheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schussheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schussheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schussheim works at
Dr. Schussheim has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schussheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schussheim speaks Polish and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schussheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schussheim.
