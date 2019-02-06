Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Prieto, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Prieto, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Prieto works at
Locations
Woodbury661 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-7968
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful! My 3 year old has one eye that "travels" and we had difficulty getting him to wear his glasses (which HAVE helped lessen the "traveling"...for those of us that weren't aware that glasses could help that). He wasn't the most cooperative patient when he started with her over a year ago, but she has always been very patient and helpful regarding both of my children (now 3 and 6). I would go to her if she took adults. We are following her to her new location in Vineland.
About Dr. Debra Prieto, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Christopher's Hosp Chldn
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
