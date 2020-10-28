Dr. Debra Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Ortiz, MD
Dr. Debra Ortiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Ortiz works at
1
Clermont2400 Hooks St, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 241-6460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Women's Centre for Excellence3438 Lawton Rd Ste B, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 422-1608
The consultation with Dr Ortiz is very good. She is super helpful and delicate.
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.