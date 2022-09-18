Dr. Debra Moore-Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore-Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Moore-Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Moore-Hill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Moore-Hill was very informative & comfortable. She spent so much time with me reviewing a recent seizure that was very different from any I had ever experienced. She was so professional & easy to talk to about my concerns. I feel like I finally have the right doctor to treat my epilepsy.
About Dr. Debra Moore-Hill, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1275730665
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore-Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore-Hill using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore-Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore-Hill has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore-Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore-Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore-Hill.
