Dr. Debra Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Debra Miller, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Obg Associates Inc.330 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-1445
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326019100
- Meth Hosp
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.