Dr. Debra Willis Miller, MD
Dr. Debra Willis Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 32322 Coast Hwy Ste F, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-5111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Miller has been our family’s Pediatrician for over 30 years (Initially my parents took my siblings and I to her and now my wife and I take our two kids to her). EVERY TIME we need to take the kids in for a wellness check or for a cold, Dr. Miller and her team are always upbeat and welcoming. From ensuring we were well taken care of when she made her first visit to the hospital after delivery or a visit for a sick toddler (our toddler just started preschool) she is always very thorough with answering any questions/concerns. Even during the busy cold and flu season, she always makes time to see her sick families and return phone calls (even when it means her and her team have to stay after hours). SHE GENUINELY CARES FOR HER FAMILIES.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184754517
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
