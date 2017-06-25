Overview

Dr. Debra Michel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.