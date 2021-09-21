Dr. Messamore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Messamore, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Messamore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
Associates in Womens Health PA3232 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 685-7234Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Never had a Dr I felt so comfortable with and that I trust like Dr Messamore. She listens, takes time to explain, takes charge when things happen unexpectedly and asks for help when she comes across something she needs a second opinion on. Cant say enough good things about her.
About Dr. Debra Messamore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Hca-Wesley
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messamore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messamore has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messamore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Messamore speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Messamore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messamore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.