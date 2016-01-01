See All Dermatologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Debra Liu, MD

Dermatology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Debra Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Liu works at Carolina Eye Associates, PA in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Boil and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

    Carolina Eye Associates
    725 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 106, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 356-2864
    PMG Research Of Winston-Salem
    1901 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 306, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-8062

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Boil
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Genital Warts
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Repair
Administrative Physical
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Debra Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437199650
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Carolina Eye Associates, PA in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

