Overview

Dr. Debra Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport News, VA.



Dr. Lee works at Womick Podiatry Clinic in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.