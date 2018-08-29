Dr. Debra Lebo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Lebo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Lebo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Lebo works at
Locations
Temecula Valley Ob. Gyn. Medical Associates Inc.25460 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-4748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr Lebo when I was diagnosed with HPV because the first GYN I had was a joke. Shes extremely informative, patient and concerned. She has my vote!
About Dr. Debra Lebo, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760552152
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebo works at
Dr. Lebo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.