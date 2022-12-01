Overview

Dr. Debra Lebo, MD is an Allergy Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lebo works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Testing and Allergy Skin Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.