Overview

Dr. Debra Lawrence, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lawrence works at Dr. Matthew Lawrence in Westerly, RI with other offices in East Lyme, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.