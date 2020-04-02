Dr. Debra Lawrence, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Lawrence, DPM
Dr. Debra Lawrence, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Seaside Internal Medicine Inc.85 Beach St Bldg C, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-0823
Diane Phimister Ma LLC131 Boston Post Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333 Directions (860) 739-1944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr.Lawrence has been treating my husband for many years.Recently,he fractured a bone in his foot from a fall.She was wonderful on his many visits.G
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073547162
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.