Dr. Debra Larkins, DO
Overview
Dr. Debra Larkins, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
Locations
County Line Medical Pavilion333 E County Line Rd Ste B, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 497-6333
- 2 1550 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is straight forward and does not tiptoe around. She provided excellent care throughout my pregnancy and after. I had zero complications with my pregnancy. I carried until 39 weeks. Dr Larkins was adamant about not inducing me and trusting that I could safely deliver vaginally in due time. Which I did. I 100% recommend.
About Dr. Debra Larkins, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912900051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.