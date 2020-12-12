See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Debra Kroack, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
37 years of experience
Dr. Debra Kroack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Kroack works at Debra A Kroack MD PC in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Lawrence J Lincoln MD PC
    5679 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 (520) 722-6003

Hives
Thyroid Goiter
Obesity
Hives
Thyroid Goiter
Obesity

Hives Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    Dec 12, 2020
    Every visit has been completely satisfactory. She listens to my problem and determines the best solution for me, based on my own personal circumstances.
    Bernice — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Debra Kroack, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033270079
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Internal Medicine
