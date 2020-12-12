Dr. Kroack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Kroack, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Kroack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Kroack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawrence J Lincoln MD PC5679 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 722-6003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kroack?
Every visit has been completely satisfactory. She listens to my problem and determines the best solution for me, based on my own personal circumstances.
About Dr. Debra Kroack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033270079
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroack works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.