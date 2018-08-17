Dr. Debra Kontny, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Kontny, DO
Dr. Debra Kontny, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Community Hospital Of Anaconda, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and St. James Healthcare.
Alaska Surgical Arts2741 Debarr Rd Ste C415, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5203
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Anaconda
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- St. James Healthcare
Dr. Kontny was very informative, warm, easy to understand and best of all... a great surgeon. She removed my gallbladder and the incisions look great, there has been minimal pain, and she was available to answer all of my questions. She also made herself available after I had a reaction to the gas they used and had to go back to the hospital (rare reaction, nothing for most people to worry about). She gave me some awesome pictures from the procedure too!
About Dr. Debra Kontny, DO
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346276516
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
