Dr. Debra Kirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Kirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dr Debra Kirsch3300 N University Dr Ste 321, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-7776
Geo Care Inc.18680 Sw 376th St, Florida City, FL 33034 Directions (954) 778-8187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Debra Kirsch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.