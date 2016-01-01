Overview

Dr. Debra Karnasiewicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Northern Dutchess Hospital.



Dr. Karnasiewicz works at Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C. in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.