Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy in Coral Springs3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 307, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 796-0400
-
2
Bluesleep Florida LLC10075 S Jog Rd Ste 309, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 734-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
I have been impressed by day one! Your first contact with office staff is key. I was able to talk with someone right away without having to go through an automated system. Every staff member I have come in contact with has been very pleasant and over the top helpful! It is a breath of fresh air to experiance this. Dr. Jaffe also takes her time and scheduals everything effortlessly. She is so personable as well as takes the time to listen and as explain. I have never had to wait long to see her
About Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538190467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.